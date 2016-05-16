Wal-Mart expands generics procurement with McKesson

May 16 Retailing giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and U.S. drug distributor McKesson said on
Monday they would expand an alliance for jointly procuring
generic medicines in an attempt to lower costs.
Wal-Mart, which has been sourcing generics with McKesson for
several years, has been looking to strengthen its health-related
business as well as cut costs in its pharmacy operations, which
emerged as a significant drag on earnings last year.
The deal is aimed at "using our combined size and scale to
drive efficiencies," George Riedl, senior vice president and
president of the health and wellness division at Wal-Mart in the
U.S., said in a statement.
No details on the scale of the deal, which includes an
expansion of a long-term distribution agreement, were disclosed.
Wal-Mart said in August that margins in its pharmacy
business were being pinched by reduced reimbursement rates from
drug plan administers as well as fewer people paying in cash,
significant because cash transactions fetch higher margins.
Wal-Mart does not disclose the size of its pharmacy
business, but the retailer ranks as one of the largest
drugstores in the United States, with some $19 billion in annual
revenue, according to an estimate last year by Evercore ISI.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)