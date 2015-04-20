版本:
Union seeks injunction from labor board over Wal-Mart store closings

April 20 The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) said it planned to seek an injunction from the National Labor Relations Board on Monday compelling retailer Wal-Mart to rehire 2,200 employees at five recently closed stores.

The UFCW claims that Wal-Mart Stores closed its Pico Rivera location -- one of the five stores -- in the Los Angeles area in retaliation for protests by workers there in recent years seeking higher pay and benefits.

Wal-Mart has said it was closing the five stores temporarily to fix plumbing issues. It could not be immediately reached for comment on the injunction filing. (reporting by Nathan Layne)

