Union seeks injunction from labor board over Wal-Mart store closings

April 20 The United Food and Commercial Workers
International Union (UFCW) said it planned to seek an injunction
from the National Labor Relations Board on Monday compelling
retailer Wal-Mart to rehire 2,200 employees at five recently
closed stores.
The UFCW claims that Wal-Mart Stores closed its Pico
Rivera location -- one of the five stores -- in the Los Angeles
area in retaliation for protests by workers there in recent
years seeking higher pay and benefits.
Wal-Mart has said it was closing the five stores temporarily
to fix plumbing issues. It could not be immediately reached for
comment on the injunction filing.
(reporting by Nathan Layne)