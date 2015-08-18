Wal-Mart earnings miss estimates; company cuts outlook

Aug 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and lowered its
full-year forecast, sending its shares down 2.6 percent in
premarket trading on Tuesday.
Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.48 billion,
or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from
$4.1 billion, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $1.12 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the year ending in January, Wal-Mart lowered its
earnings-per-share forecast to a range of between $4.40 and
$4.70 from a February outlook of $4.70 to $5.05.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)