UPDATE 4-Wal-Mart profit misses estimates; cuts outlook as pharmacy margins bite

By Nathan Layne
Aug 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported
weaker quarterly earnings and lowered its annual forecast on
Tuesday, as it copes with higher labor costs, a squeeze on
pharmacy margins and sliding sales at its British supermarket
chain.
Shares of the world's largest retailer fell 3 percent to
$69.75 after trading at its lowest in 2-1/2 years.
The results showed how a move to lift wages and other costs
have kept Wal-Mart from taking full advantage of a strengthening
U.S. economy, although there was a bright spot in its report: a
fourth straight quarter of same-store sales growth.
Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.48 billion,
or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from
$3.92 billion, or $1.21, a year earlier. Analysts, on average,
expected $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wal-Mart lowered its forecast for the year ending in January
to a range of $4.40 to $4.70 from its outlook of $4.70 to $5.05
in February. The consensus was for $4.77 per share.
The significant cut to the forecast, even as Wal-Mart logged
a 1.5 percent increase in comparable sales at U.S. stores open
at least a year, highlighted a growing problem with controlling
costs, said Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough.
"It was a big drop," said Yarbrough, referring to its
revised forecast, which included 24 cents a share to pay for
higher wages, training and additional worker hours. "I question
whether they will even be able to grow earnings next year."
In February Wal-Mart had flagged it would spend $1 billion
on higher pay and for training, which will weigh on earnings
this year. It also warned of higher spending to boost its
e-commerce infrastructure as it seeks to close the online gap
with Amazon.com Inc, which recently passed the
Arkansas-based retailer in market value.
But on Tuesday Wal-Mart said costs to increase worker hours
beyond the February plan, as it tries to improve customer
service with faster checkouts and better-stocked shelves, were
denting earnings more than anticipated.
It also said reduced reimbursement rates from pharmacy
benefit managers were hurting margins in its U.S. pharmacy
business and that wider healthcare insurance coverage generally
had led to fewer higher-margin cash transactions on drugs.
Another problem is increasing "shrink," a retail industry
term for losses tied to various issues including theft.
A stronger dollar took a toll on its international business,
which suffered a 14 percent fall in operating income in the
quarter. Same-store sales at Asda, the UK grocery arm, declined
4.7 percent, the worst quarterly performance in the 16 years it
has been owned by Wal-Mart.
In one upbeat note, the 1.5 percent increase in same-store
U.S. sales beat the consensus for a 1.0 percent rise, according
to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. Sam's
Club, its wholesale club store division that competes with
Costco Wholesale Corp, achieved same-store sales growth
of 1.3 percent, excluding the impact of fuel.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley told an earnings
conference call that while lower gasoline prices helped drive
sales, the bulk of the gains were due to increased investments
in its stores as well as in wages and training.
The retailer lowered its forecast for opening smaller-format
stores, and now plans to open 160 to 170 Neighborhood Markets
locations for the full year, down from 180 to 200. It said it
was still on track to open 60 to 70 Supercenters this year.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Jeffrey Benkoe)