Wal-Mart 1st-qtr same-store sales miss estimates

May 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's
largest retailer, reported lower-than-expected U.S. same-store
sales growth, sending its shares down 2 percent in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
The company reported a 1.1 percent rise in same-store sales
in the United States, missing the consensus of an increase of
1.5 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.34 billion,
or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from
$3.59 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell slightly to $114.83 billion from $114.96
billion.
