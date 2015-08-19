RPT-Wal-Mart's drug problem: pharmacy business drags on profit

(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Nathan Layne
CHICAGO Aug 18 The world's largest retailer has
a drug problem.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday that lower margins in
its pharmacy business had emerged as a drag on profits, as it
gets paid less by drug plan managers and as fewer customers pay
in cash, since Obamacare has increased the ranks of insured
Americans.
The company warned that the margin squeeze would continue
for at least the remainder of the year, although a spokesman
told Reuters the pharmacy business is profitable and that
Wal-Mart has no plans to sell it or find a partner to share the
risk.
The disclosure comes as retailers weigh the merit of running
drugstores on their own. In June, Wal-Mart rival Target Corp
agreed to sell its loss-making pharmacy division to CVS
Health Corp in a deal that will see CVS operate the
pharmacies in 1,600 Target stores.
"We feel the decision we've made to run our own pharmacies
is right for our business and shareholders," spokesman Randy
Hargrove said on Tuesday.
Wal-Mart said its margins were being pinched by two factors:
reduced reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers, or
PBMs, which administer drug plans for employers and insurers, as
well as a drop in high-margin cash transactions.
Wal-Mart lowered its full year earnings-per-share forecast
to a range of $4.40 to $4.70 from $4.70 to $5.05.
The new forecast includes an 11 cent hit from
lower pharmacy margins and other "unplanned headwinds" such as
an increase in in-store theft.
On an earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley
said the pharmacy margins were falling due to lower
reimbursement on "some of the main drugs", without offering
further details.
Ross Muken, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said it is likely
that Wal-Mart just concluded contract negotiations with a major
PBM, such as Express Scripts Holding Corp or CVS, that resulted
in lower rates. The trend was for lower rates, reflecting
pressure on the healthcare industry overall to lower costs, he
said. No one at CVS could be immediately reached for comment. A
spokesman for Express Scripts declined to comment.
The drop-off in cash transactions was likely due to more
Wal-Mart customers being insured on the back of the Affordable
Care Act, Muken said. That hurts margins because managed plans
can negotiate lower prices than an individual who pays cash.
PBMs, which manage pharmacy benefits on behalf of employers
and healthcare plans, over the past decade or so have
consolidated into three main players - Express Scripts, CVS and
UnitedHealth Group. The government has blessed these mergers as
one way to help rein in healthcare costs, since the big
companies have tremendous negotiating power, said Morningstar
analyst Vishnu Lekraj.
Wal-Mart's pharmacy generates $19 billion a year in annual
revenue, according to Evercore. That ranks as one of the largest
drugstores in the United States, but Wal-Mart is still no match
for the clout held by the top three PBMs, which collectively
process about 70 percent of all prescriptions in the U.S.,
Lekraj said.
"With that kind of power they have in hand, they can dictate
what pricing is going to be for the most part," Lekraj said.
