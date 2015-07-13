Wal-Mart takes on Amazon's "Prime Day" with online sale

July 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is launching
an online discount sale on Wednesday to counter Amazon.com Inc's
highly-publicized "Prime Day", a shopping event for
members of its Amazon Prime service on the same day.
The world's largest retailer also cut the size of the
minimum order eligible for free shipping to $35 from $50 for at
least 30 days.
The discount sale will offer rollback prices, or discounts,
on more than 2,000 items including electronics, toys, baby and
home products for three months, spokesman Bao Nguyen said.
Amazon on its website touts "Prime Day" as offering "more
deals than Black Friday" to members of its $99-a-year Prime
shipping and digital content service. (amzn.to/1G3ENqb)
Wal-Mart's Nguyen said the company might explore extending
the free shipping offer depending on the response to the sale.
It will also offer certain limited-time deals, called "atomic
deals," details of which it will provide later.
The sale will only be on Wal-Mart's U.S. website.
"We've heard some retailers are charging $100 to get access
to a sale," Walmart.com Chief Executive Fernando Madeira said in
a blog post. ( bit.ly/1TwVcNs)
"...The idea of asking customers to pay extra in order to
save money just doesn't add up for us."
Wal-Mart's shares were up 1 percent at $73.94 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)