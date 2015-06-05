Wal-Mart says staff turnover down after hike in minimum pay

June 5 Wal-Mart Stores has been losing
fewer workers to turnover since it raised its minimum wage in
April, the retailer's chief executive said on Friday, the first
time it has reported a benefit of the new higher wages.
Wal-Mart increased its minimum pay to $9 an hour for its
U.S. staff in April, providing a raise for half a million
workers, and promised to hike it again to $10 an hour next year.
The federal minimum is $7.25, though some states impose higher
minimums.
The move came against the backdrop of a tightening labor
market, which has increased competition for workers. Rival
retailers followed Wal-Mart in lifting pay, including Target
and TJX Co Inc, the operator of the Marshalls
and T.J. Maxx chains.
"Our job applications are going up and we are seeing some
relief in turnover," Wal-Mart's chief executive, Doug McMillon,
told a media briefing after the company's annual shareholders'
meeting on Friday.
He did not provide details, and Wal-Mart does not disclose
figures on turnover.
McMillon said the company would look to raise wages in the
future beyond next year's $10 minimum rate to stay competitive
in attracting and retaining workers. He did not provide a
timeframe or other details.
"This won't be the last jump," he said. "There will be other
moves above that as we manage the overall portfolio."
Wal-Mart announced the pay hike in February as part of a $1
billion investment in wages and training.
This week it announced it would also raise minimum wages for
more than another 100,000 U.S. employees, including some
department managers and deli workers.
It also said it would relax its dress code, adjust the
temperatures in its stores and bring back a company-run radio
station as part of measures aimed at improving conditions for
its roughly 1 million U.S. hourly workers.
