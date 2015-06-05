Wal-Mart says independent chairman, other outside proposals voted down

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas, June 5 Shareholders of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday voted down five outside
proposals seeking reforms at the retailer, including one calling
for an independent chairman that aimed to lessen the Walton
founding family's influence over the board.
Because the Walton family owns 51 percent of the company the
outside proposals, which were not endorsed by the company, were
seen as having little chance of passing. The final vote tally
has not yet been disclosed but preliminary percentage results
are expected later on Friday.
(reporting by Nathan Layne in Fayetteville, Arkansas; Editing
by Christian Plumb)