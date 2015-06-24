Wal-Mart to impose charges on suppliers as its costs mount

| June 23
June 23 Wal-Mart Stores will begin
charging fees to almost all vendors for stocking their items in
new stores and for warehousing inventory, raising pressure on
suppliers as the world's largest retailer battles higher costs
from wage hikes.
The company said it started informing suppliers about the
fees and other changes to supplier agreements last week. The
changes, which also include amended payment terms, will affect
10,000 suppliers to its U.S. stores.
While the chain has sometimes imposed such fees in the past,
they were not applied uniformly. Some but not all suppliers were
charged, spokeswoman Molly Blakeman said without providing
details.
The changes are aimed at bringing "consistency to the
collection of allowances related to the growth of our business
and suppliers' use of the Walmart supply network," it said in a
letter to suppliers, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
The new agreements mean a larger number of vendors will
likely start paying fees, passing some of the retailer's costs
onto suppliers, analysts said. It was unclear how much money
Wal-Mart would receive as a result of the changes.
For instance, Wal-Mart is seeking to charge a food supplier
10 percent of the value of inventory shipped to new stores and
to new warehouses, both one-time charges, and 1 percent to hold
inventory in existing warehouses, according to a copy of amended
terms seen by Reuters.
It is not clear from the document whether the one-time
charges apply only to the initial shipment or cover a certain
period of time. Currently, the supplier is not charged anything,
the document shows.
The move marks a shift of sorts by Wal-Mart, which unlike
other retailers has sought to limit such fees in return for
demanding suppliers give it the lowest price, said Kurt Jetta,
head of consumer and retail analytics firm Tabs Group Inc.
"It is not the way Walmart has done business in the past,"
Jetta said. "This approach suggests that they are seeking areas
to offset their increased investment in wages, as well as offset
their lack of organic revenue growth."
The fees for new stores and for warehousing goods are a way
of sharing the costs of growth and keeping prices low, Wal-Mart
spokeswoman Deisha Barnett said: "The changes we have outlined
will help us ensure that we are operating at everyday low costs
that yield everyday low prices."
The company said late last year it planned to open between
260 and 290 new stores in the fiscal year to January 2016.
COST CONSIDERATIONS
Wal-Mart executives have indicated changes were coming. In
April, U.S. division head Greg Foran told analysts that the
company was looking at investments in marketing and other areas
of the supplier relationship to squeeze costs.
While Wal-Mart has achieved three straight quarters of
same-store sales growth in the United States, its margins have
been weighed down by big investments in its e-commerce
operations and a move to increase wages for half a million
workers earlier this year.
Charges like the new-store and warehouse fees are common in
the retail industry but their broad application across all
suppliers is a new step for Wal-Mart, said a consultant who has
talked with multiple vendor clients about the changes.
"Not doing these things has helped Walmart get the lowest
cost from vendors historically," said the consultant, speaking
on condition of anonymity so as not to harm relations with the
company. "You can't increase the cost of doing business and
expect to get the best cost."
In the letter Wal-Mart said the changes are aimed at working
with suppliers to serve "shared customers" and achieve the low
prices "they expect and deserve."
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)