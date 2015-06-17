UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart uses tax havens to cut taxes on foreign units -advocacy group

(Adds Wal-Mart comment, details)
June 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has built a
network of 78 subsidiaries and branches in 15 offshore tax
havens to minimize taxes on its operations outside the United
States, said a report by tax reform advocacy group Americans for
Tax Fairness released on Wednesday.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, has assets worth at
least $76 billion through shell companies domiciled in
Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the report said. (here)
The report says Wal-Mart does not list these subsidiaries in
its annual filings and called on the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to require disclosure to make the tax
practices transparent to investors.
Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the report contained
erroneous information designed to mislead readers.
Hargrove said the company disclosed significant subsidiaries
in its annual report, in compliance with SEC regulations.
Wal-Mart has processes in place to comply with the tax laws of
the countries where it operates, while maintaining transparency
about its transactions and business structure with the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service, he said.
The report was co-authored by an official from the United
Food & Commercial Workers International Union, which supports a
worker group that has pushed for various changes at Wal-Mart,
including higher wages and governance reform.
The report also said 21 Fortune 500 companies were each
known to have more subsidiaries in tax havens than the 78
Wal-Mart units identified in its research.
"It is our hope that this case study about Walmart's
secretive and extensive use of tax havens causes members of
Congress to rethink their approach on how to tax these offshore
profits and international tax issues in general," the report
says.
Wal-Mart gets about 30 percent of its $486 billion in annual
revenue from outside of the United States.
The report said Wal-Mart's subsidiaries in the tax havens
owned at least 25 of its 27 foreign operations doing business in
countries such as the United Kingdom, China and Japan.
Wal-Mart has 22 shell companies in Luxembourg, where it does
not have a single store, and it paid less than 1 percent in tax
there on $1.3 billion in profits from 2010 to 2013, the report
said.
Hargrove said Wal-Mart paid $6.2 billion in U.S. federal
income tax last year, or nearly 2 percent of all corporate
income tax collected. He said Wal-Mart also paid more than $10
billion in payroll taxes on its 1.3 million U.S. workers.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne
in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)