UPDATE 1-Sam's Club jumps into auto sales with TrueCar tie-up

Sept 3 Sam's Club, the warehouse division of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, has tied up with online
car-shopping service TrueCar Inc to make a full-fledged
foray into auto sales, a fast-growing business for rival Costco
Wholesale Corp.
Until now Sam's Club had allowed a third-party auto-buying
service to market cars through its website but had not operated
its own program like Costco, which has quietly grown into one of
the biggest players in the industry, selling nearly 400,000
vehicles last year.
Sam's Club said on Thursday that its new program would give
members access to more than 10,000 TrueCar dealers and
guaranteed savings off the manufacturer's suggested retail price
for new cars as well as deals on used cars.
The company did not disclose sales or other targets.
Seong Ohm, senior vice president of merchandise business
service, said the company did not expect to make money on the
service but believed it would emerge as a key driver of
membership. Sam's and Costco both make the bulk of their profit
through membership fees.
"We are not extracting value other than membership," Ohm
said. "We think this is going to be a really great program, but
we also recognize it is going to take some time to scale up."
A basic annual membership at Sam's costs $45. Sam's has 653
stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Sam's foray into the market reflects growing interest among
consumers in obtaining the best price on a car without haggling.
It cited a recent survey by J.D. Power and Associates showing
that two-thirds of "millennials" - those born between 1980 and
2000 - view buying a car as one of the most intimidating
purchases they can make.
Sam's service will allow shoppers to see what others paid
for the same car "so they know if they are getting a deal or
not," Ohm said.
The program is among 10 new or relaunched services at Sam's
in the past year. Sam's comparable sales rose 1.3 percent in the
latest quarter minus fuel, but it has recently lagged behind
Costco and is looking for ways to ignite growth.
Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said the car program
would likely do well but that Sam's needed to improve its
merchandise and services to catch up with Costco.
"It may help them close the gap on the car-buying side
versus Costco but as far as the issues with the rest of the
store, those have yet to be fixed," Yarbrough said.
