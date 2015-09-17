Wal-Mart to hire 60,000 for holiday rush

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
said it plans to hire 60,000 seasonal employees to work at its
stores in the United States, the same as last year, as it gets
ready for the busy holiday selling season.
The world's largest retailer will pay temporary employees a
starting rate of at least $9 per hour, as it tries to improve
customer service with faster checkouts and better-stocked
shelves at its 4,588 U.S. stores.
In February, Wal-Mart said it would raise entry-level wages
to $9 an hour, a 24 percent increase from the U.S. minimum wage
that some employees now earn, after succumbing to longstanding
pressure to pay its workforce more.
The company said the increases would cost it $1 billion and
impact about 40 percent of its workforce, although the hike fell
short of what some labor groups have been agitating for.
"So this year we have more associates working more hours in
our stores than last year, so while the holiday hiring number is
flat, we do have more people in the stores taking care of
customers," Kory Lundberg, a company spokesman said in an email.
Current workers will be given the first opportunity to pick
up additional hours, Wal-Mart said in an emailed statement.
The company also said it was adding department managers in
more than 3,500 stores for the holidays to specifically serve
customers coming for in-store pick ups of online orders.
Wal-Mart's shares were down 0.6 percent at $64.26 in morning
trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)