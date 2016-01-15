Wal-Mart merges tech teams in online push

Jan 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is merging an
Arkansas-based division that develops computer systems for its
stores with a fast-growing technology unit in Silicon Valley,
aiming to hasten its move to compete in the online era.
The information systems division, based at the world's
largest retailer's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, will
combine with the @WalmartLabs unit next month, creating a new
group called Walmart Technology, a company spokesman said on
Friday.
Customers have grown more tech savvy, and they expect
retailers to have technology that helps them shop more
effectively whether they are using a PC or mobile phone or
picking up an item at a store.
"Our customers don't think of these as different
experiences. To them, it's just Walmart or Sam's Club," Neil
Ashe, head of the company's e-commerce division, said in an
internal memo to staff seen by Reuters.
Ashe pointed to the recent launch of mobile payment service
Walmart Pay as the kind of collaboration it hopes to foster with
the organizational change. The service was developed jointly by
ISD and @WalmartLabs.
In addition to competition from traditional
bricks-and-mortar retailers, Wal-Mart is struggling to keep up
with online rival Amazon.com Inc, which has been
growing its e-commerce sales at a faster pace.
Chief Information Officer Karenann Terrell and Chief
Technical Officer Jeremy King will continue to lead ISD and
@WalmartLabs, respectively, although both will report to Ashe as
head of the combined group, the memo says.
