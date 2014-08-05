Walgreen to buy rest of Alliance Boots, stay based in US-Sky News

Aug 5 U.S. pharmacy chain Walgreen Co
will buy the remaining 55 percent of European drug chain
Alliance Boots that it does not already own in a deal
valued at about 5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), Sky News
reported, citing sources.
Walgreen is expected to remain headquartered in the United
States rather than pursuing a tax inversion that would involve
moving its corporate headquarters to the UK or Switzerland, Sky
News said. (bit.ly/1s8OOku)
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)