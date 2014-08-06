版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 18:08 BJT

Walgreen won't shift tax domicile abroad as buys Alliance Boots

Aug 6 U.S. retailer Walgreen Co will make a full takeover of Europe's biggest pharmacy chain Alliance Boots, but won't use the deal to move its tax domicile overseas after fierce criticism of such tax-cutting moves at home.

Walgreen said on Wednesday it would buy the 55 percent it does not already own of Alliance Boots for 3.13 billion pounds ($5.27 billion) in cash and 144.3 million Walgreen shares, after first taking a 45 percent stake in 2012.

It added the combined company would keep its tax domicile in the United States, with headquarters in the Chicago area.

(1 US dollar = 0.5940 British pound) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐