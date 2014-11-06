版本:
Walgreen files for eight-part USD benchmark bond

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - Walgreen filed Thursday for an eight-part US dollar benchmark bond offering, as the company looks to help fund a US$15.3 financing package for its acquisition of Alliance Boots.

The US drug store giant filed with the SEC for three, five, seven, 10, 20 and 30-year fixed-rate bonds as well as 18-month and three-year floating-rate notes.

Active bookrunners on the trade are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Passive books are HSBC, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities.

Pricing is expected later on Thursday. (Reporting by the IFR team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
