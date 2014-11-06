UPDATE 1-Walgreen files for eight-part USD benchmark bond

(ADDS IPTs, details)

By Mike Gambale

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (IFR) - Walgreen filed Thursday for an eight-part US dollar benchmark bond offering, as the company looks to help fund a US$15.3 financing package for its acquisition of Alliance Boots.

The US drug store giant (Baa2/BBB) filed with the SEC for three, five, seven, 10, 20 and 30-year fixed-rate bonds as well as 18-month and three-year floating-rate notes.

Active bookrunners on the trade are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Passive books are HSBC, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities. The deal is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB.

Initial price thoughts on the trade are as follows:

- 18-month FRN: 3mL+50bp

- 3-year FRN: 3mL+equiv

- 3-year: T+100bp area

- 5-year: T+125bp area

- 7-year: T+145bp area

- 10-year: T+160bp area

- 20-year: T+170bp area

- 30-year: T+187.5bp area

Pricing is expected later on Thursday. (Reporting by the IFR team; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Mike Gambale)