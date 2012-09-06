版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Walgreen down in premarket after August sales

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Walgreen Co : * Down 3.3 percent to $34.71 in premarket after August sales

