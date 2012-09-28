版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreen down in premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Walgreen Co : * Down 2.9 percent to $35.55 in premarket after Q4 results

