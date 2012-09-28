版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreen CEO says encouraged by early results of Express Scripts patients coming back

CHICAGO, Sept 28 Walgreen Co : * CEO says encouraged by early results of Express Scripts patients coming back * CEO says nearly 12 million customers signed up for balance rewards * CEO says balance rewards sign UPS significantly ahead of forecast

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐