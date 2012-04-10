版本:
CORRECTED-(APR 9)-BRIEF-Walgreens increases quarterly dividend

April 9 Walgreen Co : * Walgreens declares regular quarterly dividend * Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share, a 28.6 percent increase over the year ago dividend

