Former Walgreen CFO sues company for defamation over forecast error

Oct 16 Walgreen Inc's former Chief
Financial Officer Wade Miquelon sued the drugstore operator on
Thursday, alleging company executives defamed him in news
reports that blamed him for errors in its earnings forecast.
Miquelon sued Walgreen in a state court in Chicago claiming
that Chief Executive Officer Gregory Wasson and director Stefano
Pessina, the company's biggest shareholder, had made "false and
disparaging" comments about him in a report by the Wall Street
Journal, court documents showed.
The Journal reported in August that Miquelon and another top
executive lost their jobs after a $1 billion forecasting error
in Walgreen's Medicare-related business..
A series of articles followed in the newspaper that said
Miquelon "bungled" the company's EBIT forecast for fiscal year
2016.
They said his error required the company to cut by $1.1
billion its forecast of $8.5 billion in pharmacy unit earnings
for the year ending August 2016, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/VEh0xC)
The newspaper report said the forecast error also led to the
departure of Kermit Crawford, Walgreen's president of pharmacy,
health and wellness.
Miquelon stepped down as chief financial officer on Aug. 4
after a six-year tenure.
According to court documents, Miquelon's decision to resign
was "personal, based on his desire to pursue opportunities
outside of Walgreen."
Miquelon further alleged that he had pressed Pessina to have
Walgreen "publicly report the truth" but the drugstore operator
had not done so.
In the suit, Miquelon said he was offered a promotion in
April by Wasson and was told that if he accepted the offer, he
would be in line to succeed Wasson as CEO.
Walgreen's spokesperson Emily Hartwig said the company does
not comment on pending litigation.
The case is Miquelon v. Walgreen Co., 14-ch-16825, Cook
County, Illinois Circuit Court (Chicago).
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)