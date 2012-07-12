UPDATE 1-Walgreen names former McDonald's CEO as chairman

METALS-London copper prices drift lower on U.S. rate hike view
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
July 12 Walgreen Co said on Thursday that recently retired McDonald's Corp chief executive James Skinner was named its new non-executive chairman, a move that comes as the largest U.S. drugstore chain plans an international expansion.
Skinner, a Walgreen board member since 2005, succeeds Al McNally, who has been non-executive chairman since 2009 and remains on the board.
The move came three weeks after Walgreen said it would pay $6.7 billion for a 45 percent stake in European drugstore company Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd in Walgreen's first move beyond its home market.
Skinner served as CEO of McDonald's, which has restaurants in 119 countries, from November 2004 until earlier this year.
* Coming Up: Germany Detailed GDP Q4 at 0700 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Friday, February 24, as markets are closed for Mahashivratri.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Executive Director Sudarshan Sen, SEBI member G. Mahalingam and
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.