DEA shuts down shipments from Walgreen facility

Sept 14 The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
(DEA) said it shut down shipments of controlled substances from
Walgreen Co's Florida distribution facility on the
suspicion that highly addictive painkillers were being diverted
to the black market.
The distribution center in Jupiter, Florida, "failed to
conduct due diligence to ensure that the controlled substances
were not diverted into other than legitimate channels," the DEA
said in a email statement.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had inspected the
facility along with six of the company's pharmacies in April.
The shutdown comes a few days after the DEA said it will
revoke the controlled substance licenses of two CVS Caremark
Corp drugstores in Florida as part of a government
crackdown on addictive painkillers like oxycodone.
According to the DEA, the Walgreen facility has become the
largest distributer of oxycodone products in Florida.
The DEA has increased its focus on drug wholesalers and
pharmacies as it tries to battle what the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention call a prescription drug abuse
"epidemic."
Deaths from narcotic painkillers now top those of heroin and
cocaine combined.
"All DEA Registrants have an obligation to ensure that
medications are getting into the hands of legitimate patients,
and when they choose to look the other way patients suffer and
drug dealers prosper," DEA Special Agent in Charge Mark
Trouville said in the email.
Walgreen could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.