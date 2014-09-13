UPDATE 1-Labor pension adviser CtW seeks details from Walgreen

(Adds Walgreen comment)
BOSTON, Sept 12 CtW Investment Group, an adviser
to union pension funds, called on Walgreen Co to provide
more details about a change in projected earnings and questioned
the U.S. drugstore chain operator's appointment of an activist
investor to its board.
Walgreen has faced pressure from many sides and last month
scrapped a plan to move its tax domicile to Europe to save
money. It also replaced its chief financial
officer in August, two days before it lowered an earnings
projection.
In a Sept. 11 letter to Walgreen's audit committee chair,
CtW asked for more details such as when committee members
learned the company's performance was not on track.
The group also asked the board for changes that could make
it easier for shareholders to elect certain directors. They
cited the recent naming to the Walgreen board of Barry
Rosenstein, who founded activist hedge fund Jana Partners. CtW
said Jana's presence could "further dilute the voice of
long-term shareholders."
CtW said it advises funds that own about 2.5 million
Walgreen shares, less than 1 percent of those outstanding.
Walgreen spokesman James Graham said in an email that the
company will share the letter with its board and respond
appropriately, "In accordance with our normal practice and our
commitment to engage with our shareholders."
Regarding the director-election changes, Graham noted a
shareholder proposal calling for so-called "proxy access" did
not pass at the company's annual meeting in January.
A Jana spokesman was not available to comment.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andre Grenon and Lisa
Shumaker)