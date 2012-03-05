UPDATE 2-Walgreen Feb. sales hit by Express Scripts exit

* Key Feb. sales fell 4.6 pct; Wall St view was down 3.9 pct
* Q2 sales $18.63 bln vs Wall Street view $18.52 bln
* Shares up 1.7 percent
By Jessica Wohl
March 5 Walgreen Co's comparable
sales fell more than expected in February, the second month that
the largest U.S. drugstore chain did not fill prescriptions for
patients in the Express Scripts Inc pharmacy benefits
network.
Walgreen also said on Monday that sales had risen 0.7
percent to $18.63 billion in the second quarter ended on Feb.
29, topping the analysts' average forecast of $18.52 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's 2 percent rise in February front-end, or
general merchandise, sales at stores open at least a year was
slightly higher than the 1.8 percent increase analysts had
anticipated, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But an 8.6 percent drop in February pharmacy same-store
sales was steeper than the 7.2 percent decline analysts
expected.
Walgreen stopped filling prescriptions for patients in the
Express Scripts network on Dec. 31 after the companies failed to
agree on a new contract. Chains such as CVS Caremark Corp
and Rite Aid Corp have been advertising to woo
customers who used to fill their prescriptions at Walgreen.
Traffic in Walgreen's existing stores fell 0.2 percent, but
shoppers spent 2.2 percent more when they visited, the company
said.
"We have been surprised that the loss of (Express Scripts)
traffic has not had a bigger impact on front-end sales," said
Credit Suisse analyst Edward Kelly, who has a "neutral" rating
on Walgreen shares. "The result suggests that these customers
continue to shop Walgreens front-end for convenience purchases,
at least for now."
Shares of Walgreen, which runs 7,840 U.S. drugstores, were
up 1.7 percent at $33.24 in morning trading.
The number of prescriptions filled at Walgreen's comparable
stores decreased 9.5 percent during the first 28 days of
February after falling 8.6 percent in January.
No longer being part of the Express Scripts pharmacy network
slashed 10.7 percentage points from comparable prescriptions
filled in February, Walgreen said. In February 2011, 12.6
percent of Walgreen's prescriptions were for Express Scripts.
Same-store sales fell 4.6 percent in the first 28 days of
February from the full 28-day month of February 2011. On that
basis, analysts expected a decline of 3.9 percent.
Including the additional day in the latest month, same-store
sales were down 0.7 percent.
Walgreen is also seeing less business because of a weaker
flu season, which reduced comparable-store prescriptions by 1.2
percentage points. The company has administered 5.5 million flu
shots so far this season, down from 6.3 million a year earlier.