Walgreen sued for overcharging for generics

BRIEF-Fairmont Resources received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) requests and receives short extension for Grabasa acquisition
Jan 13 A union benefits fund filed a class action suit Wednesday, accusing Walgreen Co and generic drug maker Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc of overcharging for various generic drugs in a bid to boost profits.
The complaint, filed by the United Food and Commercial Workers Unions and Employers Midwest Health and Pension Fund, alleges that Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, violated federal racketeering laws.
"Starting April 1999 through December, 2006, Par and Walgreen conspired to increase their profit through at least two schemes to illegally fill prescriptions with Par's higher-priced products rather than the specific drugs prescribed by physicians," the complaint alleged.
The drugs involved included generic versions of antidepressant drug Prozac and anti-heartburn drug Zantac, the complaint said.
Neither company could immediately be reached for comment outside U.S. business hours.
The case is In re: United Food and Commercial Workers Unions and Employers Midwest Health Benefits Fund vs. Walgreen Co., U.S. District Court for Northern District of Illinois, No. 12-CV-00204.
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: