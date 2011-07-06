UPDATE 1-Walgreen takes stake in wellness company

NEW YORK, July 6 Walgreen Co WAG.N said on Wednesday that it has taken a minority stake in Core Performance, a company that provides wellness and fitness services in an effort to expand its offerings to corporate clients.

Walgreen's Take Care Health Systems unit, which operates 400 work site centers at companies such as Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), will offer the wellness, fitness and nutrition advice developed by Core Performance, whose investors include Polaris Venture Partners.

Walgreen did not disclose the exact size of its investment in Core Performance.

Separately, the drugstore chain also reported that sales at its pharmacies open at least a year rose 4.8 percent, above Wall Street forecasts of a 2.9 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters.

Same-store sales of general merchandise rose 4.7 percent in June, while comparable pharmacy sales, were up 4.9 percent. Walgreen operates about 7,700 drugstores. (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)