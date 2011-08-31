Walgreen still "very far" from Express Scripts

CHICAGO/NEW YORK Aug 31 Walgreen Co WAG.N and pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts (ESRX.O) have made no progress in settling their dispute and each is preparing to move on without the other, the companies said on Wednesday.

Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, said in June that it would stop filling prescriptions for people covered by Express Scripts at the end of 2011 after failing to agree on new contract terms, walking away from a deal worth more than $5 billion in annual sales. [ID:nN1E75K038]

"We are still very, very far apart from Express Scripts," Kermit Crawford, the president of Walgreen's pharmacy, health and wellness division, told Reuters. "This is more about philosophy."

At issue is how much Express Scripts reimburses drugstore chains for the prescriptions they fill.

"No progress has been made since what was said a few months ago," an Express Scripts spokesman said. "We are still open to getting an agreement with Walgreens but only at the right rates for our clients."

Express Scripts is reaching out to its clients to let them know their options besides plans that involve Walgreens, the spokesman said.

