UPDATE 2-Walgreen plans for life after Express Scripts

* Walgreen, Express Scripts still have no new contract

* Companies disagree on prescription reimbursement rates

* Walgreen testing pilot stores with new pharmacy layout (Adds Walgreen comments, updates stock activity)

By Jessica Wohl and Phil Wahba

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Aug 31 Walgreen Co WAG.N and pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) have made no progress in their dispute and each is preparing to move on without the other, the companies said on Wednesday.

Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, is testing pilot stores where taking photos of pills and other updates could help improve patients' experiences and reduce costs.

Express Scripts, meanwhile, is reaching out to clients to inform them of options besides plans that involve Walgreen.

Walgreen said in June it would stop filling prescriptions for people covered by Express Scripts at the end of 2011 after failing to agree on new contract terms, walking away from a deal worth more than $5 billion in annual sales. [ID:nN1E75K038]

Walgreen's decision took on more heft one month later when Express Scripts said it plans to buy Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N, the largest PBM. [ID:nN1E76K0AS] Talks have not brought the two sides much closer to reaching an agreement.

"We are still very, very far apart from Express Scripts," Kermit Crawford, Walgreen's president of pharmacy, health and wellness, told Reuters. "This is more about philosophy."

At issue is how much Express Scripts reimburses drugstore chains for the prescriptions they fill.

"No progress has been made since what was said a few months ago," an Express Scripts spokesman said. "We are still open to getting an agreement with Walgreens, but only at the right rates for our clients."

CHANGING THE RETAIL EXPERIENCE

In Walgreen's pilot stores, a health guide armed with an iPad, express refill kiosks and handle other issues that can help patrons more easily speak to pharmacists, get their medications and see nurse practitioners at its in-store Take Care clinics.

The first such store, in the village of Oak Park, Illinois, opened in November. Walgreen plans to have 20 stores in Chicago and other nearby towns by October.

In the Oak Park store, electronic price tags allow the company to change prices from the office, freeing up the in-store staff of about 20 people for other tasks.

Features such as a variety of prepared and fresh foods, a bright beauty section and an updated checkout area were copied from Duane Reade, the New York chain Walgreen acquired in 2010.

The pharmacist can chat with customers at a desk or in a private area, rather than at a counter where others can overhear. When technicians fill prescriptions, the pharmacist checks their work via photos sent to her computer rather than having to watch them count pills and attach labels.

Technicians wear blue scrubs and the prescriptions they prepare are stored in white cabinets, giving the pharmacy more of a medical office feel than a retail one. Phone calls are taken elsewhere to keep the area quiet, and a room for classes sits between the pharmacy and two Take Care clinic exam rooms.

"It's a big departure for us," Nimesh Jhaveri, Walgreen's executive director of pharmacy and healthcare experience, said as he walked through the Oak Park store on Tuesday.

While initial results are "very positive," Jhaveri stressed that the stores are only a pilot and Walgreen declined to say what its next steps are with the "Well Experience" format.

"We still have to do our due diligence to make sure that we have these stores right," said Crawford.

Walgreen is making its changes as other chains, especially drugstore and PBM CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N), also push into more services and update their operations.

Walgreen aims to again be the second-largest provider of flu shots in the United States, behind the government, and Crawford hopes to surpass the 6 million shots it administered last year. Others, including CVS and grocer Safeway Inc SWY.N, also give flu shots at their pharmacies.

As for its battle against Express Scripts, Walgreen believes it has the figures to defend its stance.

Crawford said Walgreen's acquisitions last year of the Duane Reade chain and 300 independent pharmacies showed Walgreen was getting inferior reimbursement rates.

Walgreen is quicker to adopt generic drugs than others and its exit from Express Scripts' operations would lower the PBM's generic use by 1.4 percentage points, according to Crawford.

Walgreen shares closed down 29 cents, or about 0.82 percent, at $35.21 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Express Scripts' shares rose 13 cents, or 0.28 percent, to $46.94 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)