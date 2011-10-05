UPDATE 1-Walgreen September sales miss on slow flu season

* Sept comp sales up 3.1 percent vs Street view 4.6 pct
* Fewer flu shots dent prescription comps by 0.7 pct point
Oct 5 Walgreen Co WAG.N reported on Wednesday
weaker-than-expected sales gains for September, hurt by a slow
start to the flu season.
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain operator, said
sales at its stores open at least a year rose 3.1 percent last
month -- below the 4.6 percent Wall Street analysts were
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters' same-store sales
index.
The company said a decrease in flu shots hurt same-store
prescriptions by 0.7 percentage point.
So far this season, Walgreen had given 1.9 million shots as
of the end of September, down from 2.25 million last year.
The head of Walgreen's pharmacy, health and wellness
division, Kermit Crawford, said in a statement that demand has
picked up recent weeks.
Total sales in September rose 5.4 percent to $5.95
billion.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York)