UPDATE 4-Walgreen digs in heels in Express Scripts fight

* Q4 sales $18.0 bln vs Wall Street view $17.92 bln

* Q4 EPS ex-items 57 cents vs Wall Street view 55 cents

* No progress in talks with Express Scripts

* Walgreen shares down 6 pct; CVS, Express Scripts up (Adds analyst comment, details on earnings impact)

By Phil Wahba

Sept 27 Walgreen Co WAG.N signaled it would not budge in its battle with Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) over what the pharmacy benefits manager will reimburse them for prescriptions, sending shares of the largest U.S. drugstore chain down nearly 6 percent.

The company, which operates about 7,700 drugstores, said in June that it would stop filling prescriptions for people covered by Express Scripts at the end of the year after failing to agree on new contract terms. The impasse threatens to cost Walgreen about $5 billion in annual sales, or about 7 percent of its business.

Walgreen said on Tuesday that it still "firmly" believed the terms offered by Express Scripts would not do and that the parties are still far apart.

So the chain is asking employers and health plans to bypass the pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) altogether if their contracts allow them to.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Wasson told analysts on a conference call that he was "encouraged" by the response Walgreen has been getting.

But when pressed, Wasson would not say whether Walgreen has yet landed any deals with Express Scripts customers.

Wasson also said Walgreen would take a similar stand with Medco Health Solutions MHS.N, which Express Scripts is seeking approval to buy, if Medco asked for similar terms.

"We would expect the fair compensation we get today with them, and if we weren't to get that, then we wouldn't be in that network either," Wasson said on the conference call.

Express Scripts and Medco's $29 billion merger would create the largest PBM.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Miquelon told analysts that if Walgreen keeps 25 percent of the contracts it has through Express Scripts, the negative impact on earnings would be 21 cents per share for fiscal 2012, which ends next July. If it keeps 75 percent, the damage would be 7 cents per share.

The company said regardless of how either scenario plays out cost cutting would help. Wall Street analysts expect EPS of $2.99 per share for fiscal 2012.

J.P. Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said in a note that Walgreen's claim to be better off without Express Scripts was "illogical" and questioned how much of the dent in sales Walgreen's cost cutting could mitigate.

Walgreen archrival CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) operates a large pharmacy benefits management business, while Walgreen sold its own PBM unit in June.

Prescription drugs account for almost two-thirds of Walgreen's sales.

BETTER PROFIT

The company said more people had visited its stores and spent more per visit during the last quarter. Walgreen is working on expanding its health and wellness services, such as clinics it operates in its stores and at work sites, as it tries to differentiate itself from CVS.

Walgreen said it had earned $792 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Aug. 31, compared with $470 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the benefit from the PBM sale, the profit was 57 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/ES.

Sales rose 6.5 percent to $18.0 billion, slightly above the $17.92 billion that analysts were expecting.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.4 percent, outpacing the gains of CVS and Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) in their latest quarters.

Same-store prescriptions rose 3.4 percent at Walgreen, which claimed to have a 20 percent market share for fiscal 2011.

The number of visitors to drugstores open at least a year rose 1.6 percent, and customers spent 3 percent more per visit.

Shares of Walgreen were down 6 percent at $33.86 in afternoon trading. CVS was up about 2 percent, while Express Scripts gained 2 percent. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernard Orr)