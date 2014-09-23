Walgreen explores sale of $1.5 bln infusion business -sources

| NEW YORK, Sept 23
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. drugstore chain operator
Walgreen Co is exploring the sale of a majority stake in
its infusion services business, in a deal that could value that
division at around $1.5 billion, according to four people
familiar with the matter.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company has hired Bank of
America Corp to run a sale process for Walgreens
Infusion Services, which has already attracted interest from
private equity firms, the people said this week.
On offer is a controlling stake of just over 50 percent in
Walgreens Infusion Services, which has annual earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $105
million, one of the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the talks are
confidential. Walgreen declined to comment while a Bank of
America spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
With a staff of more than 1,600 clinicians, the unit for
sale offers infusion services at home and at care centers across
the United States. Its infusion therapies are used for medical
conditions such as bleeding disorders and serious infections.
Walgreen is currently the largest U.S. provider of
home-infusion services. The company solidified that position in
2010 when it swapped its long-term care pharmacy business for
the home infusion business of Omnicare Inc.
A deal for Walgreens Infusion Services would come after
rival CVS Health Corp acquired Coram LLC, the specialty
infusion services and enteral nutrition business unit of Apria
Healthcare Group Inc, for about $2.1 billion in January.
Walgreen has a history of working with private equity. In
2012, Walgreens acquired a 45 percent stake in European health
and beauty group Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion, partnering
with buyout firm KKR & Co LP and Alliance Boots Chairman
Stefano Pessina, that were left owning the remainder.
Last month, Walgreen said it would buy the remaining 55
percent it does not already own of Alliance Boots for $5.3
billion in cash and 144.3 million shares for a total deal of
about $15 billion.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)