Walgreen quarterly profit falls

Dec 21 Walgreen Co posted a lower quarterly profit on Friday as the largest U.S. drugstore chain works on winning back shoppers after losing many of them earlier this year during a major contract dispute with Express Scripts Holding Co.

Walgreen earned $413 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter, down from $554 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 4.6 percent to $17.32 billion, with sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, down 8 percent.