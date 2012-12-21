Walgreen quarterly profit falls

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Dec 21 Walgreen Co posted a lower quarterly profit on Friday as the largest U.S. drugstore chain works on winning back shoppers after losing many of them earlier this year during a major contract dispute with Express Scripts Holding Co.
Walgreen earned $413 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter, down from $554 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 4.6 percent to $17.32 billion, with sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, down 8 percent.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.