UPDATE 1-Walgreen misses Q3 target on lower traffic, weak economy

By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
June 25 Walgreen Co posted a higher
quarterly profit on Tuesday but missed analysts' estimates, due
to a still weak economy, lagging front-end sales and lower
customer traffic.
Walgreen, the biggest U.S. drugstore chain, said earnings
rose to $624 million, or 65 cents per share, in the fiscal third
quarter ended May 31, from $537 million, or 62 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 85 cents per share, compared with
72 cents in the year prior. Analysts, on average, expected 91
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales rose to $18.3 billion, up from $17.7 billion
in the third quarter of 2012, but fell short of the analysts'
average estimate of $18.43 billion.
Shares fell 5 percent to $45.64 in premarket trading.
Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales,
grew by 0.4 percent, while customer traffic in the stores
decreased 3.9 percent. Total sales increased 1.4 percent.
Walgreen President and Chief Executive Greg Wasson said
front-end sales were "still not up to expectations," adding that
the economy remained "challenging."
Earlier this month, Walgreen agreed to pay $80 million in
civil penalties to resolve allegations it violated federal rules
governing the distribution of prescription painkillers. It set
aside $25 million in the third quarter for the penalties, with
earnings reduced by 4 cents to 6 cents per share.
Walgreen, with more than 8,000 U.S. drugstores, said it
filled 209 million prescriptions in the quarter, an increase of
8.7 percent from last year.
Last year, the company bought a 45 percent stake in Alliance
Boots, which runs Europe's biggest pharmacy chain, in a
$6.7 billion cash-and-stock deal. The company said the deal is
expected to contribute 8 cents per diluted share to
fourth-quarter adjusted results.