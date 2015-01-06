Walgreens December same-store sales beat estimates

Jan 6 Walgreen Co, the largest U.S. pharmacy
chain, reported a better-than-expected jump in December
comparable store sales, helped by the month containing one more
Wednesday and one fewer Sunday than a year ago and higher sales
of flu medicine.
The unit of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said the
extra sales days in December helped increase comparable pharmacy
sales by 14.2 percent and boosted the number of prescriptions
filled at stores open for at least a year by 7.8 percent.
More people catching the flu in December also helped drive
sales, the company said.
Walgreen, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue
from prescription drug sales, also sells non-prescription drugs
and retail merchandise.
Smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, which last week also
reported better-than-expected comparable sales in December, said
it saw a 5.1 percent rise in the number of prescriptions filled
at comparable stores.
Total comparable sales at Walgreen rose 9.2 percent, beating
the average analyst estimate of 5.5 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales in December increased 10.2 percent to $7.92
billion.
The company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
last month, helped by a record number of prescriptions filled
and cost savings resulting from its acquisition of the remaining
stake in Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)