公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Walgreen CFO says does not anticipate share repurchases in near term

CHICAGO, Sept 28 Walgreen Co : * CFO says does not anticipate share repurchases in near term * CFO sees about 5 cents per share of special items in FY 2013 related to

alliance boots

