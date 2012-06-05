UPDATE 1-Walgreen sales dip, contract exit still helps CVS

June 5 Walgreen Co's same-store sales
fell 5.8 percent in May, hurt by a drop in prescriptions filled
at its drugstores, but it said things have "improved" as more
employers and health plans are finding ways to maintain access
to the chain.
Meanwhile, rival CVS Caremark Corp continues to see
a lift from Walgreen's continued rift with pharmacy benefits
management company Express Scripts, CVS Chief Executive Larry
Merlo told reporters in Boston on Tuesday.
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, stopped filling
prescriptions in January for members of Express Scripts Holding
Co, which manages prescription drug benefits for
employers and other clients, after the two companies failed to
agree on terms to renew their contract.
Walgreen's pharmacy sales at stores open at least a year
fell 8.5 percent in May, it said on Tuesday. The spat with
Express Scripts hit comparable store prescriptions by 10.8
percentage points, Walgreen said.
Speaking to reporters after a speech to Boston College's
Chief Executives' Club, Merlo said that while the situation
between Express Scripts and Walgreen remains "fluid," he
believes CVS has won more than its share of new business.
"One of the things we have always believed about the
pharmacy customer is, it's the hardest person to lose, but once
you've lose them, it's the hardest person to win back," he said.
"We hope to retain a high percentage of those customers."
CVS operates the CVS drugstore chain and the CVS Caremark
pharmacy benefits management business. Pharmacy benefits
managers, or PBMs, such as Express Scripts and CVS Caremark
administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and run
large mail order pharmacies.
Still, Walgreen expects its pharmacy business to be helped
by employers and health plans changing benefits managers or
adding details to new contracts to ensure continued access to
its drugstores, Chief Financial Officer Wade Miquelon said in a
statement. Those comments followed Walgreen's announcement on
Monday that it had extended its partnership with OptumRx, a PBM
owned by UnitedHealth Group Inc.
"The agreement with OptumRx is not significant in our
opinion because the market was not expecting OptumRx to exclude
(Walgreen) from its pharmacy network," said Barclays analyst
Meredith Adler.
CVS said in early May that the Walgreen-Express Scripts
impasse should lift its second-quarter earnings by 3 to 4 cents
a share.
Merlo said the disruption caused by the Walgreen-Express
Scripts dispute was less severe than might have been expected
and is having an impact on how PBM customers view the lineup of
services they are willing to provide their members.
"One of the things we have seen that is different from past
selling seasons is that in responding to the RFPs (request for
proposals) clients are interested in looking at an opportunity
for a more restricted network versus a full network," Merlo
said. "It's something that is getting a lot more focus and
attention than in prior years."
Merlo said Express Scripts "did an exceptional job of
minimizing member disruption."
Walgreen said its total third-quarter sales fell 3.3 percent
to $17.77 billion. Overall same-store sales fell 6.5 percent,
while same-store pharmacy sales plunged 9.8 percent.
Shares of Walgreen rose 0.2 percent to $30.58 on Tuesday.
Shares of CVS slipped 0.2 percent to $44.03.