Walgreen in record $80 mln settlement over painkillers

June 11 Walgreen Co, the largest U.S.
drugstore chain, has agreed to pay $80 million in civil
penalties to resolve allegations that it violated federal rules
that govern how prescription painkillers are distributed.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday said the
settlement is the largest in its history.
It accused Walgreen of committing an "unprecedented" number
of record-keeping and dispensing violations of the Controlled
Substances Act. The DEA said these violations allowed drugs such
as the narcotic oxycodone to be sold to abusers and illegally on
the black market.
Walgreen was not immediately available for comment.