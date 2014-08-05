WRAPUP 1-Walgreen retreats from plan to move tax domicile abroad -report

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. retailer Walgreen Co
on Tuesday appeared to back away from a plan to
reincorporate abroad to reduce its U.S. taxes, while politicians
again urged the White House to curb deals that shift tax
domiciles.
Walgreen, which operates the largest U.S. chain of
pharmacies, will buy the 55 percent it does not already own of
European drugstore chain Alliance Boots, but it will
not move its tax domicile overseas, Sky News reported.
A Walgreen spokeswoman said she had not seen the Sky News
report and was unable to comment.
Citing sources, the UK-based news outlet said that Chicago
area-based Walgreen would proceed, as expected, with its
acquisition of the remaining shares of Switzerland's Alliance
Boots in a deal valued at about $8.4 billion (5 billion pounds).
Walgreen had been under pressure from some of its investors
to do an "inversion" deal with Alliance Boots, under which the
U.S. company would relocate its tax domicile to Switzerland or
Britain to cut its tax bill.
Shares in Walgreen ended regular trading on Tuesday at
$69.12, down 4.4 percent.
A spokeswoman for Alliance Boots declined to comment.
Separately, three prominent Democratic senators on Tuesday
urged President Barack Obama to use his executive authority to
reduce or eliminate tax breaks for companies that shift their
headquarters overseas in tax-driven inversion.
Nine inversion deals have been agreed to this year by U.S.
companies ranging from banana distributor Chiquita Brands
International Inc to drugmaker AbbVie Inc and
more are being considered. The transactions are occurring a
record pace since the first inversion was done three decades
ago.
Senator Richard Durbin, the second-ranking Senate Democrat,
along with Senators Jack Reed and Elizabeth Warren, said
immediate action was needed to stem these transactions.
"Although we will continue to work toward a legislative
solution to the problem, we urge you to use your authority to
reduce or eliminate tax breaks associated with inversions," the
senators wrote in a letter to the president.
Inversions are still rare, but they are becoming more
common. Of the roughly 50 inversion deals done since 1983, about
40 percent have been completed just since 2009 and more are
being finalized, with many others said to be in the planning
stages.
An inversion is a deal in which a U.S. corporation buys or
sets up a foreign company, then moves its tax domicile into that
foreign company and its home country, while leaving core
business operations in the United States. Doing such a deal ends
U.S. taxation of the company's foreign profits and makes it
easier for the company to take other tax-cutting steps.
Inversion deals are legal, and company executives who
arrange them say they are only trying to minimize the amount of
taxes the company pays, as investors expect them to do.
(Additional reporting by Esha Vaish and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)