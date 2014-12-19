REFILE-Madison Dearborn in the lead to take over Walgreen unit -sources

By Greg Roumeliotis

Dec 19 Buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in the infusion services business of U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co for more than $1 billion, according to two people close to the situation.

Madison Dearborn has so far prevailed over other private equity firms in the auction for the unit, which is the largest U.S. provider of home-infusion services, the people said on Friday.

Walgreen may decide not to sell if Madison Dearborn does not meet its price expectations, the sources, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential, cautioned.

Walgreen and Madison Dearborn both declined to comment.

With a staff of more than 1,600 clinicians, the unit for sale offers infusion services at home and at care centers across the United States. Its infusion therapies are used for medical conditions such as bleeding disorders and serious infections.

Walgreen solidified its position in the infusion services market in 2010, when it swapped its long-term care pharmacy business for the home infusion business of Omnicare Inc.

Reuters reported in September that Walgreen had hired Bank of America Corp to sell the infusion services business for as much as $1.5 billion.

A deal for the infusion services unit of Walgreen would come after rival CVS Health Corp acquired Coram LLC, the specialty infusion services and enteral nutrition business unit of Apria Healthcare Group Inc, for about $2.1 billion last January.

Walgreen has a history of working with private equity. In 2012, it acquired a 45 percent stake in European health and beauty group Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion, partnering with buyout firm KKR & Co LP and Alliance Boots Chairman Stefano Pessina, that were left owning the remainder.

Earlier this year, Walgreen said it would buy the remaining 55 percent it does not already own of Alliance Boots for $5.3 billion in cash and 144.3 million shares for a total deal worth about $15 billion. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)