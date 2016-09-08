Walgreens says may have to sell 500-1000 stores for Rite Aid deal approval

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would likely have to divest between 500 and 1000 stores to win regulatory approval for its planned acquisition of Rite Aid Corp.
Walgreens had earlier estimated it would not have to sell more than 500 stores to win over regulators.
The company offered to buy smaller peer Rite Aid in October last year to widen its footprint in the United States and negotiate for lower drug costs.
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system