Walgreens to pay $50 mln to resolve U.S. prescription kickback case

NEW YORK Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing
it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of
government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to
fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
The settlement, announced by Manhattan U.S Attorney Preet
Bharara on Thursday, resolves a whistleblower lawsuit that the
government joined related to the national pharmacy chain's
Prescription Savings Club program.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)