版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:53 BJT

Rite Aid to sell 865 stores to Fred's

Dec 20 Rite Aid Corp, which is being acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, said it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc for $950 million in cash.

The sale is in response to concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission over the proposed $9.4 billion deal between Walgreens and Rite Aid.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐