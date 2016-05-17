UPDATE 1-Walgreens makes overdose remedy prescription-free in New Mexico

(New throughout, adds details on naloxone program, background
May 17 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is
making the opioid antidote naloxone available without a
prescription in all its pharmacies in New Mexico, part of a plan
to make the drug readily available in 35 states by the end of
this year.
Naloxone, administered by injection or nasal spray, can be
used in the event of an overdose to reverse the effects of
heroin and other opioid drugs. The Obama administration has been
funding expanded distribution of naloxone amid a growing
epidemic of addiction to opioid drugs in the United States.
The drugstore chain has already made naloxone available
without a prescription in Alabama, Indiana, Massachusetts, New
Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
In 2014, a record number of Americans died from drug
overdoses. New Mexico had one of the highest rates of overdose
deaths, along with West Virginia, New Hampshire, Kentucky and
Ohio.
In March, New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez signed a bill
into law that expands access to naloxone, allowing it to be
available in more than 70 Walgreens pharmacies throughout the
state. The law also protects those who administer naloxone from
civil liability and criminal prosecution.
"Walgreens' expansion of medications access in northern New
Mexico and throughout the state will make it easier for families
to help their loved ones suffering from addiction," said Richard
Martinez, a Democratic member of the state Senate.
Approximately 78 people die in the United States every day
due to drug overdose, with half of those deaths related to
prescription opioid pain medications, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We want to make sure that we work together with all the
states in accordance with each state's pharmacy regulations and
make this life saving drug available to all," a representative
of Walgreens said.
Naloxone manufacturers include Pfizer Inc's Hospira
unit and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.
