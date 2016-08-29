版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 21:16 BJT

Walgreens to partner with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics

Aug 29 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would combine its central specialty pharmacy and mail service businesses with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics, as part of a long-term agreement.

Walgreens, the largest U.S. drugstore operator by store count, also said the partnership would introduce a new retail pharmacy network that would give Prime Therapeutics' customers access to Walgreens preferred pharmacy network. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐