UPDATE 3-Senators call for scrutiny of Walgreens-Rite Aid deal

* Senator says deal raises "serious issues"
* Walgreens has done analysis of antitrust hurdles - CEO
* Walgreens, Rite Aid have overlap in northeastern U.S. -
analysts
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Diane Bartz
Oct 28 Two influential U.S. senators called for
close scrutiny of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's plan to
buy Rite Aid Corp for $9.4 billion, a deal that would
unite two of the three biggest U.S. drugstore chains.
Walgreens Chief Executive Stefano Pessina said the company
had analyzed the antitrust aspect of the deal but would not
speculate on the number of drugstores it might need to divest in
order to win regulatory approval.
Walgreens ranks first and Rite Aid third by number of
stores, either side of CVS Health Corp.
The top two antitrust lawmakers in the U.S. Senate on
Wednesday urged antitrust enforcers to give the plan careful
scrutiny because of the importance of healthcare in the U.S.
economy.
"I have fought tirelessly to promote competition in the
health sector and I believe the proposed merger of two of the
three largest drug store chains in the country raises serious
issues," Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate
Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee, said in a
statement.
The subcommittee's chair, Republican Senator Mike Lee, said
he hoped antitrust agencies would "closely scrutinize" the deal.
Several analysts and antitrust lawyers said the deal would
probably pass regulatory muster provided some stores were
divested, especially in the northeastern United States, where
Walgreens and Rite Aid stores overlap by more than 25 percent.
Walgreens shares closed down 10.7 percent on Wednesday. They
had risen 7 percent on Tuesday after reports emerged that a deal
was imminent.
Rite Aid shares, which rose 40 percent on Tuesday, fell 7.0
percent to $8.06.
"We have done significant analysis on how we can bring the
two companies together, including the antitrust analysis,"
Pessina said on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
He said the deal made sense as the company was facing "tough
challenges" in all its markets, either from competitors or from
the government's "relentless" drive to manage healthcare costs.
Walgreens offered to buy Rite Aid to gain scale in the
retail pharmacy industry and not to increase its negotiating
power with insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, he added.
President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law,
which seeks to limit spending by cutting payments in government
insurance programs, has been a contributory factor to a recent
spurt in consolidation across the healthcare industry.
Healthcare deal-making hit a record of $392.4 billion in
2014 and has already surpassed that this year, reaching $447.5
billion as of Sept. 10, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Walgreens, which also reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday, said it expects to save
more than $1 billion from the Rite Aid deal.
But the company said it would suspend share repurchases
under its $3 billion program to fund the deal.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz
in Washington; Additional reporting by Amrutha Penumudi; Editing
by Sayantani Ghosh and Robin Paxton)