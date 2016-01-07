Drugstore operator Walgreens quarterly sales miss estimates

Jan 7 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which has offered to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, reported lower-than-expected quarterly net sales.

Net income attributable to Walgreens Boots rose to $1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $850 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 48.5 percent to $29.03 billion, partly helped by the company's acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $29.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)