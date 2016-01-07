UPDATE 1-Drugstore operator Walgreens quarterly sales miss estimates

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
(Adds details)
Jan 7 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which has offered to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as it cut back on promotions and offered fewer holiday decoration items.
The drugstore operator, however, raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast range.
Walgreens, which offered to buy Rite Aid for $9.4 billion in October, said the deal was progressing as planned.
Walgreens said it now expected an adjusted profit of $4.30-$4.55 per share for the year ending August, compared with $4.25-$4.55 it had forecast earlier.
The net income attributable to Walgreens rose to $1.11 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $850 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share.
Net sales rose 48.5 percent to $29.03 billion, partly helped by the company's acquisition of Europe's Alliance Boots. Comparable sales at U.S. Walgreens and Duane Reade stores rose 5.8 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96 cents per share and net sales of $29.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: